Russian authorities were able to solve most difficult issues in 2022 — PM Mishustin

MOSCOW, March 23. /TASS/. Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin praised all levels of government for their well-coordinated work last year during his government's annual report to the State Duma on Thursday.

"All branches of government, regardless of level - federal, regional, or local - worked effectively to solve the most important tasks. We were able to resolve the most difficult problems of the past year thanks to our collaborative efforts led by the president," he emphasized.

According to Mishustin, the government had to react to the challenges associated with the next set of sanctions almost every day last year. "They demanded an immediate response, a never-ending quest for an answer to the question: what will happen next?" he said.

"We were able to overcome all challenges together," he said.