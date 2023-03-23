Russian stock indices mixed as trading on Moscow Exchange opens on Thursday

MOSCOW, March 23. /TASS/. The Russian stock indices showed mixed dynamics at the opening of trading on the Moscow Exchange on Thursday.

As of 10:20 a.m. Moscow time, the MOEX index lost 0.25% and amounted to 2,387.85 points, the RTS index added 0.31% and reached 983.01 points.

At the opening of trading, the MOEX index was at around 2,386.70 points (-0.3%), while the dollar-denominated RTS index rose by 0.08% to 980.85 points.

The dollar-to-ruble rate in the course of the currency trading of the Moscow Exchange fell by 0.62%, to 76.57 rubles, the euro rate rose by 0.45%, to 83.57 rubles.

The yuan-to-ruble added 0.21% and reached 11.208 rubles, according to trading data at 10:20 Moscow time.