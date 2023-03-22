Russia may harvest 85.3 mln metric tons of wheat in 2023 — research firm

MOSCOW, March 22. /TASS/. Russia may harvest 85.3 million metric tons of wheat this year, compared to 104.2 million metric tons harvested in 2022, Russian agribusiness research firm Sovecon said on Wednesday.

"Sovecon has updated its forecast for the Russian wheat harvest in 2023. The new harvest is estimated at 85.3 million metric tons vs. 104.2 million metric tons a year before, which is close to the five-year average," the consultancy noted in a statement.

The weather is currently viewed as comfortable for the new harvest, experts noted. Despite temperature fluctuations in late winter, there is no ice crust on fields. Furthermore, the majority of Russian regions has sufficient moisture deposits for plants.