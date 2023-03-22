Russia not experiencing difficulties with oil sales — Energy Ministry

NIZHNEVARTOVSK, March 22. /TASS/. Despite restrictions introduced by the West, Russia is not experiencing any difficulties with sales of crude oil and petroleum products, First Deputy Energy Minister Pavel Sorokin said on Wednesday.

"We have learned over that year that it is not merely possible to live [in conditions of sanctions] but also to redirect flows quickly and efficiently. The Russian industry does not experience problems with sales of oil and petroleum products. Difficulties are in place, they emerge, but the industry is coping with them," Sorokin said.

The embargo of the European Union on seaborne deliveries of Russian oil became effective on December 5, 2022.