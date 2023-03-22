Sino-Russian cooperation plan through 2030 to be approved shortly — PM Mishustin

MOSCOW, March 22. /TASS/. The Russian and Chinese governments will greenlight the plan for development of cooperation through 2030 shortly, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said summing up the results of the Chinese leader Xi Jinping’s visit to Russia on Wednesday.

"Amid the mounting pressure being put by the collective West on our countries agreements have been made with Chinese partners on speeding up cooperation in prior areas," Russian PM said, adding that an increase in trade and investment, upgrade of the transport and logistics system, cooperation in industry, energy, agriculture, high technologies and finances were on the agenda.

"A plan through 2030 will be drafted through the governments of Russia and China, which my colleague, new premier of the State Council of China, Mr. Li Qiang, and I will approve in the near future," he said.

Concerted efforts will be organized in five Russian-Chinese intergovernmental commissions - on investment, energy, humanitarian cooperation, on extension of cooperation between the Far East and China’s North East and the commission on preparing regular meetings between heads of the two countries’ governments, Mishustin added.

"As early as this autumn Mr. [Premier of the State Council of China] Li Qiang and I will discuss joint work on implementing the decisions by our presidents at the 28th such event (regular meeting of heads of governments of Russia and China - TASS)," he noted.