Russia becomes Georgia's main trading partner in 2022 with share of over 16%

MOSCOW, March 22. /TASS/. Russia became Georgia's main trading partner in 2022, with its share in Georgia's foreign trade exceeding 16%, according to Russia’s Deputy Minister of Economic Development Dmitry Volvach.

"In January 2023, we continue to see an explosive increase in trade - nearly 70% more than in 2022. Exports increased by 85%, while imports increased by 40%. Meanwhile, 71 Russian regions have trade and economic links with Georgia, which is quite a large number," he said. "I believe the [number] of players in such regional economic cooperation will continue to grow. I would also like to note, according to Georgian data for January-February 2023, Russia ranked first among all trading partners of Georgia, with a share of more than 16%, surpassing even the traditional leader, Turkey," Volvach added.

The structure of Russian exports to Georgia in 2022 included mineral products, oil products, gas, food products, chemical products, metals, machinery and equipment. "Compared to previous years, we are witnessing a very serious economic convergence, which can create a base for a broader economic cooperation," the deputy minister said.

The trade turnover between Georgia and Russia in 2022 exceeded $2.4 bln, which is 52% more than in 2021, according to the Georgian National Statistics Office.

In 2022, Georgia exported to Russia more than 73,000 metric tons of natural wines (for over $160 mln), 57,000 metric tons of ferroalloys ($108 mln), 5,300 cars (over $75 mln), 12,000 metric tons of spirits drinks (over $56 mln), 92,000 metric tons of mineral and fresh water (over $50 mln).

In turn, Russia supplied more than 657,000 metric tons of oil and oil products to Georgia (totaling over $622 mln). This is almost three times more than in 2021. In 2022, Russia also delivered to Georgia more than 416,000 metric tons of oil gases and hydrocarbons ($113 mln), about 180,000 metric tons of wheat or wheat-rye flour mix (almost $67 mln), over 174,000 metric tons of wheat and meslin (over $61 mln), over 114,000 metric tons of coke and semi-coke (more than $59 mln).