Russia, Sri Lanka to hold economic cooperation meeting on April 25-27 — Ambassador

MOSCOW, March 21. /TASS/. The intergovernmental commission of Russia and Sri Lanka on economic cooperation will hold its meeting in a videoconference format from April 25 to 27 of this year, Russian Ambassador to Sri Lanka Levan Dzhagaryan said on the air with the Rossiya-24 TV Channel.

"Returning to economic topics, I would like to say that the meeting of Russian-Sri Lankan intergovernmental commission on economic cooperation will be held from April 25 to 27 of this year. On our side, the co-chairman is Head of the Federal Agency for Fisheries Mr. [Ilya] Shestakov, on the Sri Lankan side - the Ministry of Trade of the Republic, and they will exchange thoughts in the video format," the diplomat said.

The first meeting of the bilateral intergovernmental commission was held from February 10 to 12, 2016 in Moscow.