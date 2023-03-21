Russian PM confident Moscow, Beijing to bring trade turnover to $200 bln in 2023

MOSCOW, March 21. /TASS/. Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin is confident that Moscow and Beijing will bring trade turnover to $200 bln in 2023.

"Last year mutual trade turnover rose by almost one third, approaching $190 bln. I am confident that this year we will meet the target set by you and Russian President Vladimir V. Putin to bring trade turnover to $200 bln," he said at a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday.

Despite unfavorable external environment, global markets' turbulence and mounting sanctions imposed by the collective West, the Sino-Russian trade and economic cooperation is successfully developing, Mishustin stressed.