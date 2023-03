BEIJING, March 20. /TASS/. Russian pipeline gas to China skyrocketed by 123% year-on-year in January - February of this year to $1.17 bln, according to data of the Main Customs Administration of China.

Russian gas supplies to China amounted to $648 mln in February 2023, up 23% in monthly terms.

Turkmenistan tops the list of pipeline gas suppliers to China with the value of $1.6 bln in January - February. Russia is second, followed by Myanmar ($275 mln) and Kazakhstan ($10 mln).