Consequences of sanctions have challenges and opportunities — Putin

MOSCOW, March 20. /TASS/. Consequences of sanctions do not bear risks only but also have great opportunities for production in Russia, President Vladimir Putin said on Monday at the extended board meeting of the Russian Interior Ministry.

"Our business, our economy are facing plenty of tasks, including the so-called import substitution, but already in a rather broad sense of the word. We are dealing with this every day. We know have to produce on our own what could have been bought just recently," Putin noted. "There are challenges but there are also huge opportunities for the economy," the Russian leader said.

The unemployment rate in Russia dropped to record low 3.6%, Putin added.