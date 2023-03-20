Georgia-Russia trade turnover rises by 48% in January-February — statistics

TBILISI, March 20. /TASS/. Georgia-Russia trade turnover exceeded $467 mln in January-February 2023, which is 48% higher than the same figure for 2022, the National Statistics Office of Georgia reported on Monday.

Russia ranks first among Georgia's major trading partners. In January-February, it accounted for 16.1% of Georgia's foreign trade. In the first two months of this year, Georgia exported over 36,000 tons of ferroalloys to Russia for over $45 mln, 8,000 tons of natural wines worth more than $23 mln, 978 cars for over $13 mln, more than 19,000 tons of mineral and fresh waters for over $10 mln, and more than 2,000 tons of alcoholic beverages for around $9 mln.

In turn, Russia supplied over 149,000 tons of oil and oil products to Georgia in January and February for over $108 mln. Russia also delivered to Georgia over 264,000 tons of oil gases and hydrocarbons (over $68 mln), more than 32,000 tons of wheat and meslin (over $10 mln), over 47,000 tons of hard coal and solid fuel derived from it (over $8.2 mln), and over 25,000 tons of wheat or wheat-rye flour mix (over $8 mln).

Turkey ranked second among Georgia's trading partners in January-February 2023, with mutual trade exceeding $387 mln, an 8.8% increase over the same indicator in 2022. China took third place, with a trade turnover of $246 mln, a 3.3% increase over last year's figures.

Georgia's total foreign trade turnover in January-February 2023 was more than $2.8 bln, 12.3% higher than in 2022. Exports increased by 20.3% to over $914 mln, while imports increased by 9% to around $2 bln. In January 2023, the negative balance of foreign trade exceeded $1 bln (36.9% of total trade turnover).