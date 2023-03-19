Gas supply by Gazprom for Europe through Ukraine totals 39.4 mcm via Sudzha

MOSCOW, March 19. /TASS/. Gazprom supplies gas for Europe through Ukraine in the volume of 39.4 mln cubic meters per day via the Sudzha gas pumping station, a Gazprom representative told reporters, adding that the request for pumping through Sokhranovka had been rejected by the Ukrainian side.

"Gazprom supplies Russian gas for transit through Ukrainian territory in the volume confirmed by the Ukrainian side via the Sudzha gas pumping station of 39.4 mln cubic meters as of March 19. The request for the Sokhranovka gas pumping station has been rejected," he said. On Saturday, March 18, the pumping also equaled 39.4 mln cubic meters.

Earlier, it was reported on the website of the Gas Transmission System Operator of Ukraine (GTSOU) that the transit of gas through Ukrainian territory might total around 39.4 mln cubic meters on March 19.

The transit line through Ukraine remains the only route to supply Russian gas to western and central European countries. The pumping through Nord Stream has been fully suspended.