Freight turnover of Russian seaports up 0.7% in 2022 — regulator

MOSCOW, January 12. /TASS/. The freight turnover of Russian seaports rose 0.7% year-on-year to 841.5 mln metric tons in 2022, the Federal Agency of Maritime and River Transport said on Thursday on its official website

"The freight turnover of Russian seaports moved up by 0.7% year-on-year as of 2022 year-end against the like period of the last year and totaled 841.5 mln metric tons. In particular, dry cargo throughput amounted to 404.7 mln metric tons (-2%), bulk goods throughput - 436.8 mln metric tons (+3.4%)," the Agency said.

The freight turnover rose 4.4% year-on-year to 98.5 mln metric tons in ports of the Arctic Basin (up 1.5% year-on-year to 29.4 mln metric tons for dry cargo and +5.7% to 69.1 mln metric tons for bulk cargo).

The freight turnover in seaports of the Baltic Sea contracted by 2.9% annually to 245.6 mln metric tons (down 18.1% to 97 mln metric tons for dry cargo and up 11.8% to 148.6 mln metric tons for bulk cargo).

Ports of the Azov-Black Sea Basin showed the uptick by 2.7% to 263.6 mln metric tons (up 0.6% to 121.1 mln metric tons for dry cargo and staying flat year-on-year at 142.5 mln metric tons for bulk cargo).

The freight turnover in ports of the Far Eastern Basin gained 1.5% and reached 227.8 mln metric tons (dry cargo added 3.5% annually and amounted to 154 mln metric tons and bulk cargo throughput lost 2.3% and was 73.8 mln metric tons).

Freight turnover plummeted 13.9% year-on-year to 6 mln metric tons in seaports of the Caspian Basin in the reporting period. Bulk cargo throughput lost 35.1% to 2.8 mln metric tons, while dry cargo throughput surged by 21.3 to 3.2 mln metric tons, the Agency said.