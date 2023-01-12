VK not planning layoffs abroad — source

MOSCOW, January 12. /TASS/. VK, a Russian Internet technology company, is not planning to fire any employees located abroad, a source familiar with the situation in the company told TASS.

Earlier on Thursday, the Mozhem Obyasnit ["We Can Explain" in English - TASS] Telegram channel said, citing a source, that the management of the holding demanded the return of employees that left Russia and those refusing to return were urged to look for another job.

"VK is not talking about firing employees, because there is already a shortage of IT staff in the market, and not a single company in Russia will take such a step in the current environment," the source said.

There is a portion of employees who have access to critical data in IT companies, banks and government institutions, and they can work only from the office, the source informed. "Such staff cannot work from abroad and they were offered either to return or to deal with projects that do not require access to important data," he added.

VK is working in a hybrid format and the schedule and the format of specialists’ work are determined individually, the company’s press service said.

"Employees are working from the office part of the time and remotely the other part. Some categories of specialists must work from the office most of the time. This is related to access to certain resources and provides data security for users, employees, and contractors," the press service noted.