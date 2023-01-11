Moldova’s consumption of Russian gas down 42% in December — Moldovagaz

CHISINAU, January 11. /TASS/. The consumption of Russian gas in Moldova (excluding Transnistria) decreased by 42% in December year-on-year, the Moldovagaz gas distribution company reported on Wednesday.

"The volume of natural gas consumption in December 2022 amounted to 101.8 mln cubic meters, a 42.2% decrease compared with the same period in 2021," the company said.

Gazprom has reduced the daily volume of gas supplies to Moldova by 30% since October 1 to 5.7 mln cubic meters, with the republic’s demand equaling 8.06 mln cubic meters. The Russian company said this was due to technical problems related to limited transit via Ukraine.