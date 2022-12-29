Oil pipeline operator Transneft states stability of Russian oil supplies

MOSCOW, December 29. /TASS/. Russian oil pipeline operator Transneft stated stable implementation of contracts for the supply of oil and oil products, there are no disruptions on the part of Transneft. Head of the company, Nikolay Tokarev said this in his New Year's address, published in the corporate magazine Oil Pipeline Transportation.

"The implementation of contracts and the supply of oil and oil products are going on as usual, without any failures or violations on the part of Transneft," he said.

Earlier, Tokarev reported that Transneft received 4.5% more oil in 11 months of this year than in the same period last year. At the same time, oil exports from Russia through the Transneft system have grown by 20% since the beginning of the year, he noted.