Russia’s gold production up 9.1% in November, says Rosstat

MOSCOW, December 28. /TASS/. Russia’s gold production rose by 9.1% in November 2022 year-on-year, the Federal State Statistics Service (Rosstat) said on Wednesday.

In January-November 2022 gold production added 1.8% in annual terms.

The production of main precious metals edged up by 1.5% last month.

Pig iron output amounted to 4.23 mln tons in November, down by 6.9% year-on-year, and 47.28 mln tons in the first 11 months of this year, down by 3.8% in annual terms.

Plain steel production contracted by 14.3% in November to 4.45 mln tons, and by 10.1% in January-November to 51.28 mln tons. Alloyed steel output lost 6.3% in November to 1.22 mln tons, and grew by 3.5% to 14.48 mln tons.

The production of primary aluminum soared by 24.7% in November, and by 17.2% year-to-date.

Total production of metals in Russia slipped by 1.9% in November 2022 year-on-year, and by 0.1% since the beginning of 2022.