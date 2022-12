MOSCOW, December 28. /TASS/. Russia’s electricity exports will exceed the level of 2020 by 15% by the end of this year, Energy Minister Nikolay Shulginov said in an interview aired by the Rossiya-24 TV news channel on Wednesday.

"Compared with 2020, the growth will stand at around 15% by the end of the year," he said.

Earlier, Shulginov said that Russia’s supplies rose by 20% in 2022 to China and Mongolia in total, and by 16% to China.