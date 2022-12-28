Nord Stream 2 AG bankruptcy procedure extended until next July 2023

MOSCOW, December 28. /TASS/. The bankruptcy procedure for Nord Stream 2 AG, the Swiss-based operator of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, was extended by six more months until July 2023, according to the company’s statement on the website of the Swiss Official Gazette of Commerce.

"The applicant was granted a definitive composition moratorium," the statement reads. The court in the Swiss Canton of Zug granted the definitive moratorium for repayment of loans instead of the provisional moratorium in effect earlier until July 10, 2023.

Transliq AG continues acting as the administrative receiver.

A massive blast was recorded on three lines of Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2 pipelines on September 26. Seismologists from Sweden registered two explosions on the gas pipeline routes. Investigators from the Russian Federal Security Service opened a criminal case on international terrorism charges related to these explosions. At the moment, it is impossible to determine the timeframe for restoring gas pipelines' operability.