Parallel import mechanism not requiring adjustments — Russian Deputy PM

MOSCOW, December 28. /TASS/. The mechanism of parallel import in Russia does not require a serious revision at the moment, Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov said in an interview with TASS.

"Availability of all the necessary goods for our citizens and for industrial plants is the critical efficiency indicator of the products parallel import mechanism. All products Russians are accustomed to is present in the mix on shelves of stores, and domestic plants continue operations. Therefore, I believe the mechanism does not require a major revision at the moment," the official said.

The mechanism "is operating in a targeted manner" - only against brands that left the Russian market or closed production facilities in the country, Manturov noted. "In other words, this mechanism is not aimed at infringing upon rights of fair companies that continue performing contractual obligations," he added.