Russian stock indices up after main session starts on Monday

MOSCOW, December 26. /TASS/. The Russian stock indices showed mixed dynamics at the opening of the main session on the Moscow Stock Exchange on Monday, but soon after that the RTS index switched to growth following the growing MOEX index, according to trading data.

At the opening of trading, the MOEX index stood at 2,126.4 points (+0.11%), while the dollar-denominated RTS index fell by 0.28% to 960.83 points.

As of 10:25 a.m. Moscow time, the MOEX index accelerated growth to 0.42%, reaching 2,132.98 points, the RTS index added 0.69% and was at around 970.16 points.

As of 10:28 a.m. Moscow time, the dollar-to-ruble rate lost 1.71% and amounted to 68.96 rubles, the euro rate lost 3.27% and was at 73.2 rubles.