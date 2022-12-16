Sanya to boost implementation of international investment projects

HAIKOU /China/, December 16. /TASS/. Sanya city on the southern coast of Hainan plans to fast-track the implementation of international investment projects amid the easing of anti-COVID restrictions in the PRC. This was reported by the Sanya Daily newspaper.

According to an editorial in the newspaper, in 2022, local authorities are focused on creating a new intensive growth model aimed at creating a diversified industry system that will ensure the long-term sustainable development of the Hainan Free Trade Port. Hong Kong is expected to play an active role in promoting Sanya's cross-border projects.

"We are introducing our preferential policies to investors and getting more and more into the problems and difficulties that companies face," said Wang Yang, deputy head of the Sanya Central Business District Authority.

According to him, the local government is trying to provide an optimal environment for entrepreneurs, to create an acceptable atmosphere for fair competition. In parallel, many levels are constantly working to improve infrastructure and develop industry chains. One of the important areas recently, as noted, has been the formation of the Hainan Cultural and Art Exchange Center.

According to official statistics, the Sanya authorities registered more than 2,200 new investor companies between January and October - a 28.5% increase over the same period in 2021. Investment in the fixed capital of these enterprises for 10 months amounted to 11.08 billion yuan (more than $1.58 billion at current exchange rates), and tax payments to the state budget - 1.92 billion yuan (about $275 billion).