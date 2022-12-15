Average price of Urals crude oil totals $57.49 per barrel from Nov. 15 to Dec. 14

MOSCOW, December 15. /TASS/. The average price of the Russian Urals export crude oil amounted to $57.49 per barrel from November 15 to December 14, 2022 compared to $71.1 per barrel in the previous month, the Russian Finance Ministry reported on Thursday.

"The average price of the Urals oil in the monitoring period from November 15, 2022 to December 14, 2022 amounted to $57.49 per barrel, or $419.7 per ton," the report said.

Russia’s crude export duty will go down 2.6-fold starting January 1, 2023 to $16.7 per ton.

The export duty per ton will decrease to $5 from $12.9 on light oil products and oils, to $16.7 from $43.3 on dark oil products, to $5 on commercial gasoline, and to $9.1 from $23.8 on naphtha (straight-run gasoline), the ministry said. The duty on liquefied natural gas and clean fractions of liquefied petroleum gas will total $67 and $60.3 per ton, respectively. The coke duty will amount to $1 per ton.

The oil export duty currently stands at $43.3 per ton.