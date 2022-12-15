Trade turnover between EAEU states up 12% in 9M, says Putin

NOVO-OGARYOVO, December 15. /TASS/. Mutual trade between the Eurasian Economic Union’s (EAEU) member states rose by almost 12% in the first nine months of this year, whereas trade in food and agriculture products gained over one third, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting of the Council for Strategic Development and National Projects on Thursday.

"This year has proved the validity of strengthening cooperation within the EAEU framework. Amid volatility on the global market and an unfavorable environment our economies are developing ties. In particular, in the first nine months of this year mutual trade between EAEU countries rose by almost 12%, whereas trade in food and agricultural products rose by more than one third," he noted.

That said, trade is only part of Russia’s international relations, Putin stressed. "We intend to cooperate just as actively in science, technology, and in the humanitarian sphere, and such measures and initiatives are already being implemented," he said.

The president mentioned the optimization of the labor market with the Eurasian Economic Union as an example. The so-called ‘system of no-borders work’ containing more than 500,000 vacancies and 2 million resumes from all EAEU member states has been launched within its framework. Cooperation has also been established in nuclear energy, according to Putin. In particular, Rosatom organizes the entire chain for the construction and operation of NPPs overseas.

"We will expand joint implementation of projects in the energy, agriculture, industry, aircraft construction, medicine, transport, space, digital, environmental and other high-tech sectors in the near future. Together with our partners, we will look to be the leaders in the creation of the elements of artificial intelligence with strict observance of ethical and moral standards," he said.

Particular parameters for such cooperation are subject to discussion, provided that the fundamental point - mutual interest - is observed, Putin said. "Whereas the second task for 2023 is the fortifying of technological sovereignty and the outstripping growth of the manufacturing sector. We will develop the joint implementation of energy and agriculture projects in the near future," he added.