TurkStream operates at almost full capacity — Turkish Energy Minister

ANKARA, December 13. /TASS/. Turkish Energy Minister Fatih Donmez told reporters on Tuesday that the TurkStream gas pipeline is operating at almost full capacity.

"TurkStream is operating close to full capacity. There is no big difference between the volumes of gas supplies provided under the contract and the capacity of the gas pipeline," the minister said following a meeting of the Turkish government.

The Turkish Stream gas pipeline is laid under the Black Sea. Its design capacity reaches around 31.5 bln cubic meters of natural gas per year. Gas is supplied to Turkey and from there to European countries. The pipeline was launched in January 2020.