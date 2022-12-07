Budget expenditures on national projects reach $44 bln as of December 1, says ministry

MOSCOW, December 7. /TASS/. Russia’s federal budget expenditures on the implementation of national projects amounted to 2.784 trillion rubles ($44.2 bln) as of December 1, 2022, according to preliminary estimates, the Finance Ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.

"According to preliminary data, execution of federal budget expenditures on the implementation of national projects as of December 1, 2022, amounted to 2.785 trillion rubles, or 85.1% of planned budget allocations," the ministry said.

Among the projects with the highest completion rate were ‘Demography’ (94.8%), ‘Science and universities’ (93.9%), ‘Culture’ (93.1%), ‘Housing and urban environment’ (92%), ‘Safe high-quality car roads’ (85.7%), ‘Tourism and hospitality industry’ (84.3%), ‘Healthcare’ (82.2%), ‘Small and medium-sized enterprises and support of individual entrepreneurship initiative’ (81.4%), according to the finance ministry.

The national project ‘Labor efficiency’ was 79.6% complete, ‘Education’ - 75.8%, ‘Environment’ - 69.9%, ‘International cooperation and export’ - 69.3%, ‘Digital economy of the Russian Federation’ - 51.6%.

Expenditures on the Comprehensive plan for modernization and expansion of main infrastructure (transport part) 91.9% complete.