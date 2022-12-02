Average Joes to pay for West's energy transition — Russian envoy

SIRIUS / Federal Territory/, December 2. /TASS/. Western countries can achieve carbon neutrality by making life more expensive for their citizenry, Ruslan Edelgeriev, the Russian presidential envoy for climate change, told TASS on Friday.

"We do not allow ourselves what the Western states allow. We do not pass the energy transition and decarbonization on to the population. If we consider Western nations, largely the United Kingdom, they simply pass the burden on to the population. That’s why their statistics show horrific figures. They will probably honor their obligations at the expense of the population: they will have a many-fold increase in the cost of living, a mammoth saving of resources, and we already see problems with food. They will implement their ambitions by passing the burden on to the population," Edelgeriev said.

The West is using double standards and a discriminatory approach, when in one instance they call to abandon coal and in the next instance they return to coal mining so as to avoid buying Russian gas, the envoy added.