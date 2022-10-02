Cabinet imposes retailory ban on trucking in Russia from some countries, including EU

MOSCOW, October 2. /TASS/. The Russian government has imposed a ban on trucking in Russia for companies from the EU countries, Norway, Ukraine and the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, according to the corresponding decree signed by Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin.

The document, published on Saturday on the official portal of legal information, states that the ban is introduced in retailation to restrictions imposed by these countries on Russian truckers. The decree comes into force on October 10 and will be valid until December 31 of this year.

The document states that the ban applies to bilateral and transit traffic.

At the same time, there is a number of goods, transportation of which is not subject to this restriction. They include various types of food, manufactured goods, ingredients, as well as non-food items. The ban will not apply to a list of goods, including meat, fish, milk, some types of vegetables and confectionery, cocoa, cereal products, alcohol, fertilizers, pharmaceutical products, contraceptives, paper and cardboard. In addition, watches, musical instruments, nuclear reactors, cinema and sound recording equipment do not fall under the ban.