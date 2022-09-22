NSPK does not consider complete halt in operation of Mir cards abroad

KAZAN, September 22. /TASS/. The National Payment Card System (NSPK, the operator of the Mir payment system) does not consider the scenario of all foreign partners completely halting operations with Russia’s Mir payment cards, chief executive of the NSPK Vladimir Komlev told reporters on Thursday.

"No, we are not considering it. There are many countries that want to work with us. We are now in a situation where interest in our tourists and the opportunity to work with them will be largely determined by operations with the Mir card," he said.

A number of countries that worked with the Russian payment system, introduced restrictions regarding the use of Mir cards - two Turkish banks refused to service Russian cards, and Russians in Kazakhstan and Vietnam encountered difficulties using Mir cards.

The US Department of the Treasury said last week it was ready to dish out more sanctions for supporting Moscow’s attempts to expand the use of its Mir payment system outside the Russian Federation. Meanwhile, the National Payment Card System’s chief executive, Vladimir Komlev, has been put on a US blacklist.