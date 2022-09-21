Belarus and Russia resist external pressure together — Belarus PM

UFA, September 21. /TASS/. While Belarus and Russia still have a ways to go to recover from the effects of sanctions and outside pressure, collaborative efforts yield promising results, Prime Minister of Belarus Roman Golovchenko said on Wednesday.

"Russia and Belarus are working closely together to actively withstand the pressure that other nations. Together, we are navigating this treacherous path, often coming up with solutions 'here and now'. There is still a long and challenging road ahead. However, I am confident that with such constructive and organic interaction between our countries, we can overcome all these difficulties and problems," he said.

Golovchenko said that in the current difficult conditions, organization of exports and imports of cargo is undergoing a significant transformation, recalling that Belarus has stopped "uninterrupted communication with the countries of the European Union".