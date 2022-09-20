Putin calls for more investments in Adygea, Kabardino-Balkaria and Karachay-Cherkessia

MOSCOW, September 20. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin stated the importance of attracting additional investments for development projects in three republics on Russia’s North Caucasus: Adygea, Kabardino-Balkaria and Karachay-Cherkessia. He said this on Tuesday at a festive event dedicated to the 100th anniversary of these republics.

"It is important to attract additional investments to the regions for the implementation of large, long-term projects, primarily in the field of mining and processing of minerals, in energy, construction, in agriculture," the President said.

According to him, implementation of national and regional projects gives a powerful impetus for large-scale transformations in all sectors of life in these regions.

Putin referred to the data stating that this year alone the federal and regional authorities invested 12.5 billion rubles ($201 mln) in Kabardino-Balkaria, about 9 billion rubles ($145 mln) in Adygea and 7 billion rubles ($113 mln) in Karachay-Cherkessia.