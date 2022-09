MOSCOW, September 12. /TASS/. Supplies of the new smartphone iPhone 14 and 14 Pro to Russia are expected in October 2022, the press service of the Russian marketplace Wildberries told TASS.

"We expect supplies in early October of 2022," the press service of Wildberries said in response to a corresponding request about the time of first supplies.

The official Telegram channel of Beeline also said smartphones were expected in October 2022.