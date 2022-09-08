Russian Finance Ministry considers reasonable to create gold, yuan reserves

MOSCOW, September 8. /TASS/. The Russian Finance Ministry considers reasonable in the current environment to create reserves in gold, the yuan, and other currencies of friendly states, Minister Anton Siluanov said in an interview with the Rossiya-24 TV Channel.

"The yuan role in reserves will certainly grow further. Therefore, I believe if creating reserves in the current environment and keeping money in gold and currency reserves, then this should certainly be gold, in the first instance, the yuan and certain other currencies of friendly states," the Minister said.

The Finance Ministry sees the increase of trading with China now and reserves "are normally formed in currencies with active trading underway," Siluanov added.