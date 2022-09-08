India and Russia have immense potential for cooperation on energy — Indian Prime Minister

VLADIVOSTOK, September 8. /TASS/. India and Russia have huge opportunities for energy cooperation, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in his video address at the plenary meeting of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) on Wednesday.

"There is immense potential for cooperation in the field of energy," he said.

"Along with energy, India has also made significant investments in the Russian Far East in the areas of pharma and diamonds," he added.

Organized by the Roscongress Foundation, the Seventh Eastern Economic Forum will be running from September 5 to September 8 in Vladivostok. TASS is the event’s general information partner and its official photohost agency. This year, the theme of the forum is: "On the Path to a Multipolar World.".