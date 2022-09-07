TransContainer registers subsidiary in Japan, says company’s head

VLADIVOSTOK, September 7. /TASS/. TransContainer has registered a subsidiary in Japan, TC Japan Co., Ltd., Director and First Vice President of the company Victor Markov told reporters at the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

"We registered our subsidiary on August 4 of this year and entered the Japanese market with ‘from door to door’ to ‘one contact’ service, which is new and very demanded among Japanese businesses," he said on Wednesday.

Payments for transportation of cargoes may be made in Japanese yen, Markov added, noting that in August the company carried the first batch of containers ordered through the new company, whereas in September it has already registered a three-fold increase in demand for the service.

TransContainer announced the plans to set up a subsidiary in Japan in June.

