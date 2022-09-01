Mitsubishi formally confirms keeping stake in Sakhalin-2 project — company

TOKYO, September 1. /TASS/. Mitsubishi officially confirms that it has reached the agreement with the Russian side on keeping the stake in the Sakhalin-2 oil and gas project, the Japanese company said on Thursday.

"We have now confirmed that the application [for transfer of shares - TASS] has been approved by the Government of the Russian Federation. We will discuss the terms and conditions of a shareholders agreement with concerned parties and continue assessing the project related risks, assuming various scenarios," the company said.

The Russian government authorized the transfer of 10% in the new Sakhalin-2 project operator on August 31.