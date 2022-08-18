Amcor to sell three of its enterprises in Russia — company

SYDNEY, August 18. /TASS/. International packaging company Amcor is going to sell three of its enterprises located in Russia. This is according to a press release on the company’s website.

"This announcement is in line with its statement in March regarding scaling down activities and exploring strategic options for its Russia operations," the company said.

"Until completion of the sale, which is currently expected to occur in the second half of its 2023 fiscal year, Amcor remain committed to supporting its employees and customers, while preserving value for shareholders through an orderly sale process," the company added.

In March, the company announced the suspension of investments and new projects in Russia due to the situation around Ukraine. Three Amcor enterprises in Russia accounted for 2-3% of its total sales.

Amcor is an international manufacturer of packaging for food and beverage, medical and personal care products. The company's shares are listed on the Australian and New York stock exchanges.