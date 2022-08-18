Brussels, Vilnius should honor Kaliningrad transit agreements — Russian Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW, August 18. /TASS/. Russia assumes that freight and passenger transit to and from the Kaliningrad Region should be on the basis of unconditional performance of existing international agreements by Brussels and Vilnius, spokesman of the Russian Foreign Ministry Ivan Nechayev said at the briefing on Thursday.

"We continue consistent work with the European Union and Lithuania in terms of supporting unobstructed Kaliningrad cargo transit. It is known that certain progress has been achieved as regards the resumption of railway transportation of goods under sanctions to or from the Kaliningrad Region to the other territory of Russia. In light of the intent of Lithuania’s Siauliu Bankas to stop services for Russian counterparties, we highlight the need for prompt measures to solve artificially created problems," the spokesperson said.

"We assume that transit to and from the Kaliningrad Region, be it freight or passenger one, should be implemented on the basis of unconditional performance of available international agreements by Brussels and Vilnius and political obligations on their side," the diplomat added.