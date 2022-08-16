MTS paid $783.7 mln in 2021 dividends — company

MOSCOW, August 16. /TASS/. MTS paid dividends amounting to 33.85 rubles ($0.55) per share for 2021, which total 48.2 bln rubles ($783.7 mln), the Russian mobile communications operator said on Tuesday.

"Paid dividends totaled 33.85 rubles per ordinary share or 48.2 bln rubles," the company said.

MTS is the provider of telecom, digital and media services in Russia, Armenia and Belarus.

Conversion of MTS American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) to ordinary shares will end on January 12 of the next year, MTS said.

"The period of ADR conversion to ordinary stock of MTS will end on January 12, 2023 within the framework of the ADR program that is being closed at present," the company said.

MTS sent a notice of depositary agreement termination since July 13, 2022 to JPMorgan Chase acting as the custodian bank in early June. "According to terms of the depositary agreement, conversion of MTS ADRs to ordinary shares <...> is to end within six months after July 12, 2022," MTS said.