Ship with grain for Ethiopia to leave Ukraine’s Yuzhny port on August 15 — minister

KIEV, August 14. /TASS/. The Brave Commander ship with grain for Ethiopia, which was chartered by the UN World Food Program will sail off from the Ukrainian port of Yuzhny on Monday, Ukrainian Minister of Infrastructure Alexander Kubrakov said on Sunday.

"On Friday, the Brave Commander ship chartered by the UN World Food Program arrived at the port of Yuzhny for loading. We now see the final preparations for the ship’s sailing off with more than 23,000 tonnes of wheat for people in Ethiopia. <…> The ship is expected to depart already tomorrow," he wrote on his Facebook (outlawed in Russia as belonging to Meta corporation, which is recognized as an extremist organization in Russia) account.

UN Secretary General’s Spokesman Stephane Dujarric said earlier that the United Nations had chartered a ship to deliver wheat paid for by the World Food Program. The Brave Commander will be the first ship to deliver food aid to Africa under the humanitarian initiative for the export of Ukrainian grain across the Black Sea.

A package of documents geared to resolve the problem of food and fertilizer supplies on global markets was signed on July 22 in Istanbul. One of the documents envisages a mechanism of exporting grain from Ukraine-controlled Black Sea ports. An agreement between Russia, Turkey and the United Nations provides for the establishment of a four-side coordination center to search ships carrying grain to prevent weapons smuggling and avoid provocations.