Decrease in gas supplies from Russia to EU results from sanctions, says embassy

BERLIN, August 11. /TASS/. A decrease in supplies of Russian gas to the European Union (EU) has not been triggered by Russia’s actions, but by the aftermath of sanctions imposed against Moscow, according to a statement released by the Russian embassy in Germany on Thursday.

"The supplies of Russian gas to the EU have decreased notably by now, though it has not been triggered by Russia’s actions, but by the aftermath of anti-Russia sanctions," the statement said. Meanwhile, Poland has suspended deliveries via the Yamal-Europe gas pipeline, the embassy pointed out. "Ukraine has reduced transit through its territory. The certification of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline that is fully ready for exploitation and has undergone all necessary technical checks, has been suspended by the German side for political reasons," according to the statement.

That said, the diplomats noted that "Russia has been increasingly accused of provoking an energy crisis and weaponizing gas supplies in Germany recently." However, "the crisis started back in 2021, triggered by an increased gas demand in Asian countries and the European partners shifting to gas purchases on the spot market," the embassy added.

"LNG supplies to Europe fell sharply then, while prices soared. Russia continued fulfilling all contractual obligations on supplies, which was repeatedly confirmed by Germany’s leadership of the day," the statement said.

The Nord Stream gas pipeline, which supplies gas from Russia to Europe, has been used at about 20% of its maximum capacity since July 27 due to the shutdown of two gas turbines. One of them, built in Canada by Siemens Energy, was sent to Montreal for repairs. Due to Ottawa’s sanctions against Russia, the manufacturer initially refused to return the repaired turbine to Germany, but after numerous requests from Berlin, the company decided to do it.

On July 25, Gazprom announced the forced shutdown of another gas turbine engine at the Portovaya compressor station. Currently, only one turbine remains in working condition. Meanwhile, the European Commission said earlier the EU’s sanctions did not restrict the delivery of Siemens’ gas turbine for Nord Stream to Russia, whereas Siemens Energy claimed the turbine required for the full-fledged functioning of the gas pipeline was ready for being used, the German side could send it.