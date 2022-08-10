Telegram updates release delayed due to lengthy reviews — Founder

MOSCOW, August 10. /TASS/. The Telegram is often unable to distribute new versions because of the lengthy review process by tech monopolies, founder of the messenger Pavel Durov wrote in his Telegram channel on Wednesday.

"We're often unable to distribute the new versions of Telegram due to the obscure "review process" imposed on all mobile apps by the tech monopolies. For example, our upcoming update - which is about to revolutionize how people express themselves in messaging - has been stuck in Apple's "review" for two weeks, without explanation or any feedback provided by Apple," Durov wrote.

"One can only imagine the difficulties experienced by smaller app developers. It's not just demoralizing: it causes direct financial losses to hundreds of thousands of mobile apps globally," the founder said.

"This harm goes on top of the 30% tax Apple and Google take from app developers - which, according to them, is supposed to pay for the resources needed to review apps," Durov noted. "The regulators in the EU and elsewhere are slowly starting to look into these abusive practices. But the economic damage that has already been inflicted by Apple on the tech industry won't be undone," he added.