Russia, Turkey agreed to bring economic cooperation to new level — Russia’s Deputy PM

SOCHI, August 5. /TASS/. Presidents of Russia and Turkey Vladimir Putin and Recep Tayyip Erdogan agreed to bring trade and economic relations between the two countries to a new level in all sectors, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak told reporters after talks between two leaders on Friday.

"Very important decisions have been achieved today within the framework of talks, which essentially bring to a new level the development of our relations in trade, in the economy, virtually across all sectors," Novak said.

The parties are solving the task set by two presidents to achieve the level of $100 bln in the mutual trade turnover and simplify procedures enabling the business to develop ties in the sphere of trade and economic cooperation in all areas, he added.