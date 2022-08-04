Representatives of 40 countries confirm participation in 7th Eastern Economic Forum

MOSCOW, August 4. /TASS/. Representatives of 40 countries have confirmed their participation in the Eastern Economic Forum in 2022, press service of Roscongress announced on Thursday.

"One month before the start of the 7th Eastern Economic Forum, representatives of 40 countries confirmed their participation in the event. Such significant interest underlines that the forum has become the most sought-after global business platform for expanding international cooperation in the Asia-Pacific region. We expect the participation of foreign leaders and high-level guests," the press service quoted adviser to the Russian President, Executive Secretary of the organizing committee of the EEF-2022 Anton Kobyakov.

He added that the forum’s business program will be dedicated to the most pressing issues of the development of the Far East, the global and regional economy, international cooperation, as well as the discussion of the trajectory of overcoming the crisis.

According to the Organizing Committee pointed out, the program of the 7th Eastern Economic Forum includes more than 70 business events. Around 4,000 delegates and media representatives are expected to attend the Forum in 2022.