Arctic LNG 2 to be commissioned in 2023, Obskiy Gas Chemical Complex in 2024

MOSCOW, August 4. /TASS/. The Northern Sea Route (NSR) development plan through 2035 approved by Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin suggests the commissioning of the Arctic LNG 2, Obskiy GCC (Gas Chemical Complex) and Arctic LNG 1 projects in 2023, 2024, and 2027, respectively, according to the document.

All three projects are being implemented by Novatek. According to the NSR development plan, the flow of cargo from Arctic LNG 2 is projected at 3.6 mln tonnes in 2023, whereas by 2030 it may soar almost six-fold to 21 mln tonnes. The cargo traffic from Obskiy GCC may increase from 0.6 mln tonnes in 2023 to 5.2 mln tonnes in 2026, remaining at this level by 2035. The flow of cargo from Arctic LNG 1 is expected at 2.3 mln tonnes in 2027, potentially able to rise to 21.5 mln tonnes by 2035.

The document also mentions the projected volumes of cargo traffic from Rosneft’s flagship project of Vostok Oil. Particularly, the flow of cargo from it may reach 30 mln tonnes in 2024, and up to 100 mln tonnes by 2030.