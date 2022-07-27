Russia, Qatar have plans to increase flights — Ambassador to Moscow

MOSCOW, July 27. /TASS/. Russia and Qatar are considering an opportunity of increasing the number of flights between the two countries, Ambassador of Qatar in Moscow Ahmed bin Nasser bin Jassim Al Thani said in an interview with TASS,

"Plans are in place to increase the number of flights between Russia and Qatar. Certainly, this is under review," the Ambassador said, adding that one flight is made now daily between the two countries.

Many foreigners, including Russians, are visiting Qatar, the Ambassador noted. "However, there will be certain conditions, restrictions for the number of guests in view of the upcoming [FIFA] World Cup," he added.