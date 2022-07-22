Bank of Russia’s Chief rules out possibility of banning circulation of dollar in Russia

MOSCOW, July 22. /TASS/. The Bank of Russia’s Chief Elvira Nabiullina ruled out the possibility of banning the circulation of the dollar in Russia.

"Even in the most apocalyptic scenario, cash dollars will circulate in our country," she said at a briefing on Friday.

The head of the regulator pointed out that the presence of a foreign currency deposit can involve the risk of the bank falling under sanctions.

"Sanctions on the use of the dollar in the Russian Federation have already been introduced, and their toughest version can be seen in banks that have fallen under sanctions. Therefore, having foreign currency deposits may involve the risk of banks falling under such sanctions. People and companies should take this into account," she said.

Nabiullina noted that about 90% of depositors can withdraw currency from deposits, despite the restrictions imposed.