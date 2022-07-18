Gazprom hits fresh all-time high of gas supplies to China via Power of Siberia

MOSCOW, July 18. /TASS/. Gazprom hit a fresh all-time high of daily supplies of Russian gas to China through the Power of Siberia gas pipeline on July 17, the holding said in a statement on Monday.

"On July 17, a new historic record of daily supplies of Russian gas to China via the Power of Siberia gas pipeline was registered," the statement said.

Gas is delivered under the long-term contract between Gazprom and China’s CNPC.

Earlier, the gas producer said supplies of Russian pipeline gas to China gained 63.4% in 1H 2022.

Last year, Gazprom delivered 10.39 bln cubic meters of gas to China through Power of Siberia, up 2.5-fold compared with volumes supplied in 2020 (4.1 bln cubic meters).