UAE companies will not leave Russia — Embassy in Moscow

MOSCOW, July 13. /TASS/. Companies from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) do not intend to leave the Russian market due to the situation around Ukraine, said Ahmed Saeed Al Ketbi, the Head of the Economic Department at the UAE Embassy in Moscow.

"We are tied by exceptionally strong relations with Russia. The UAE did not make any decision related to the exit of UAE companies from the Russian territory," the diplomat said.

The UAE seeks after strengthening cooperation with Russia, Al Ketbi said. "We are very happy that many Russian companies appear on the UAE territory," he noted. "We look forward further development of trade and economic cooperation with Russia," the diplomat added.