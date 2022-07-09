Gazprom supplies gas for Europe through Ukraine equaling 40.1 mln cubic meters via Sudzha

MOSCOW, July 9. /TASS/. Gazprom supplies gas for Europe through Ukraine in the volume of 40.1 mln cubic meters per day via the Sudzha gas pumping station, a Gazprom representative told reporters, adding that the request for pumping through Sokhranovka was rejected by the Ukrainian side.

"Gazprom supplies Russian gas for transit through Ukrainian territory in the volume confirmed by the Ukrainian side via the Sudzha gas pumping station of 40.1 mln cubic meters as of July 9. The request for the Sokhranovka gas pumping station has been rejected," he said. On the previous day, the pumping volume equaled 41.1 mln cubic meters.

Earlier reports said with reference to data released on the website of the Gas Transmission System Operator of Ukraine (GTSOU) that Russian gas transit through Ukrainian territory might total 40 mln cubic meters on July 9.

On May 10, the Gas Transmission System Operator of Ukraine said it would shut down transit of gas to Europe via the Sokhranovka station starting May 11 due to force majeure as the company could allegedly not control the Novopskov gas compressor station in the Lugansk Region. Consequently, transportation nominations will be rejected, with gas not to be accepted.

However, the Russian gas holding did not see any grounds for suspension of pumping in the previous form, noting that it did not receive any confirmation of the force majeure circumstances. The company added that it was technologically impossible to shift all transit volumes to another interconnection point, the Sudzha gas distribution station in Russia’s Kursk Region.